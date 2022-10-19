US citizen sentenced to 16 years in prison by Saudi court over tweets

An American citizen was arrested in Saudi Arabia, subjected to torture, and given a 16-year prison term because of tweets he wrote while in the United States.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager who now resides in Florida, was apprehended last November while visiting family in the kingdom and was convicted earlier this month, according to his son, confirming information that was previously reported by the Washington Post. Almadi holds dual citizenship with Saudi Arabia and the United States.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters in Washington, confirmed Almadi’s detention on Tuesday.

“We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government, both through channels in Riyadh and Washington DC as well and we will continue to do so,” he said. “We have raised this with members of the Saudi government as recently as yesterday.”

It appeared to be the most recent instance of Saudis being given lengthy prison terms for social media posts that were critical of the government.

Following the ascent of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wants to open up and change the ultraconservative kingdom but has taken a harsh position against any criticism, Saudi authorities have tightened their crackdown on dissent.

In another instance, 45-year-old woman was given a prison term by a Saudi court for allegedly defaming the nation on social media. In a case that sparked uproar around the world, a Saudi doctorate student at Leeds University in England was given a 34-year sentence for spreading "rumours" and retweeting opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies)

