Saudi adventures await World Cup fans from around the world

The world is eagerly counting down to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. With millions of fans making their way to Qatar, many should also consider neighbouring Saudi Arabia as their destination instead. Saudi has already announced that it will allow multi-entry visas for the holders of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya Card. Tourists who have gained their visa with the Hayya card can make their way to Saudi Arabia for up to 90-days in the country, starting 10-days before the tournament begins. The e-visa is also available for tourists from 49 eligible countries.

Tourists can catch all their favourite matches in Qatar while staying in the comfort of the neighbouring country, as the Qatari capital Doha is only a 90-minute flight from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Popular destinations in Saudi for tourists include the capital of Riyadh, where they can stay in luxurious hotels like the Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, the Intercontinental, Fairmont and Shaza; Jeddah, which is fast becoming the hub of Saudi’s burgeoning art and music scene, and AlUla, which is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In the capital city of Riyadh, tourists can make their way to one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom Center Tower. From the Center Point observatory, tourists can see the sprawling city below. If shopping is in mind, then many malls like the glitzy Al Nakheel Mall, the elegant Riyadh Gallery Mall and the sprawling Hayat Mall can fulfil those needs. Cultural areas like King Abdullah Park where water and light shows can enthral visitors and the imposing clay-mudbrick Masmak Fortress are the places, which can’t be missed. The National Museum and the stunning Edge of the World are places to visit when trying to enjoy things at a slower pace. Tourists can enjoy a variety of cuisine like authentic Saudi food, traditional Japanese cuisine, Brazilian steakhouses and French-bistro style food at restaurants throughout the city.

In the bustling hub of Jeddah, a visit to the Jeddah Corniche against the sea, also known as the Jeddah Waterfront, is a must for all visitors. A visit to the Fakieh Aquarium will introduce tourists to a variety of aquatic species.

For shopping, Jeddah offers a throwback to the past with traditional markets like that in Al Balad and Gabel Street Souq, and modern shopping centres like the Mall of Arabia and Al Salam Mall. A trip to the city, however, won’t be complete without a visit to Nasseef House and Al Tayebat International City. The cuisine in Jeddah is vibrant with world-class seafood being served at almost every restaurant.

Saudi Arabia will also be hosting a series of events during the World Cup, including music festivals, film festivals, sports festivals and more. MDLBeast, the biggest music festival ever seen in the Middle East, will coincide with the FIFA World Cup.

The country has also prepared to host the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Tourists can also make their way to the annual entertainment and sports festival, Riyadh Season in the capital. However, if tourists are looking for cultural programmes instead then they can make their way to the Winter at Tantoura cultural festival in AlUla. All of these festivals and events will be taking place at the same time as the World Cup, giving tourists plenty of opportunities to enjoy other activities than just football during lulls between the matches.

Increased Number of Flights from Qatar

Travelling from Saudi Arabia to Qatar has never been easier for travellers wanting to explore the authentic home of Arabia. The country has increased the number of shuttle flights to 60 daily flights on the Saudi team’s match day and to 40 daily flights on other days during the FIFA World Cup. The flights will be taking off from both Jeddah and Riyadh.

