US cities facing major coronavirus equipment shortages, 28.5 million masks needed

The United States has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has infected over 500,000 people globally.

However, the country is facing massive shortages of the paraphernalia required to treat the rising number of infections, which is about to reach 100,000 in the US.

A recent survey in the US which asked states about their preparedness in the face of the virus made the grim reality clear. Almost 90 per cent of the US mayors claim that they do not have enough testing kits, face masks, and other protective equipment to deal with the pandemic.

An additional 85 per cent said that they simply do not have enough ventilators, the basic tool required to help with respiratory illnesses, like the COVID-19.

The survey, titled “US Conference of Mayors” was published on Friday and recorded data between March 20 and 24.

This data was collated from over 213 American cities spread across 41 states, with a combined population of 42 million.

The survey report claims that the shortage “has reached crisis proportions”.



Improvised hospital rooms are seen at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center, which will be partially converted into a hospital for patients affected by the coronavirus disease | AFP

“Despite their best efforts, most cities do not have and cannot obtain adequate equipment and supplies needed to protect their residents,” the report added.

“This is a life-threatening crisis that will continue unless the federal government does everything in its power to help us safeguard our first responders and health care workers — our first line of defence — and the millions of other public servants in our cities whose work today puts them at risk”, it further added.

The survey further found that there was little difference of shortage supply among cities and towns.

Even though many large cities claimed to have received supplies from state governments, almost two-thirds of the cities still haven’t received any help.

In all, US cities require 28.5 million face masks, 24.4 million items of protection like gowns and gloves, 7.9 million testing kits, and over 139,000 ventilators.

Due to shortages, even distributors and sellers are compelled to increase the prices. A mask which earlier cost 97 cents now costs $5.

A group of doctors and medical workers have requested lawmakers to provide assistance worth $250 billion to cities that are experiencing a sharp shortage.

Recently, at one of the daily coronavirus briefings, President Donald Trump said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency intends to distribute over 9 million N95 masks, 20 million surgical masks, and over 6,000 ventilators.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said recently in an interview with Fox.

New York state, which is one of the worst-hit places, has demanded 30,000 ventilators. Currently, the state has over 5,000 coronavirus patients.

Donald Trump does not believe they require 30,000 ventilators. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump said.

“You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes they’ll have two ventilators, and now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”