/US-China tariff deadline pushed: Trump signs last-minute order to extend trade truce with Beijing by 90 days to avoid escalation

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order delaying the return of high US tariffs on Chinese goods for another 90 days, a White House official confirmed on Monday. The truce between Washington and Beijing had been due to expire at 00:01 on 12 August (04:01 GMT), but the decision came just hours before the deadline.

Last-minute order signed before tariff pause expired

Trump’s move prevents duties from snapping back to their previous levels, which were among the highest of the US-China trade war. Without the extension, tariffs could have jumped as high as 245% on some Chinese goods, while Beijing had threatened retaliatory measures of up to 125%. The order followed the latest round of negotiations between US and Chinese trade officials in Stockholm late last month.

China calls for ‘positive’ trade outcomes

Earlier on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian urged the US to build on “important consensus” reached during a recent call between the two leaders. “We hope that the US will work with China … and strive for positive outcomes on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” Lin said in a statement.

Tariff war history and current rates

The US and China agreed in May to pause most tariffs after initial talks in Geneva. That 90-day truce was set to expire on Tuesday before Trump signed the extension. Currently, US imports from China face a baseline tariff of 10%, plus an additional 20% in response to US allegations of fentanyl smuggling. Some Chinese goods are taxed at higher rates. US exports to China are subject to tariffs of around 30%.

Trump pushes China to buy more US soybeans