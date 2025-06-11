/US, China officials agree to ‘framework’ after trade talks in London, say concerns over rare earths ‘will be resolved’

Top officials from the United States and China on Tuesday (Jun 10) said they reached an agreement on a “framework” after two days of high-level trade talks in London.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism, saying that concerns regarding rare earths “will be resolved.” Although the framework requires approval from leaders in Washington and Beijing, the officials said.

Following the talks, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters, “We’re moving as quickly as we can.” He added, “We feel positive about engaging with the Chinese.”

China International Trade Representative Li Chenggang separately told reporters, “Our communication has been very professional, rational, in-depth and candid.” He expressed hope that progress made during talks in London would help boost trust between both sides.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with Chinese counterparts had been productive as both sides seek to negotiate a deal on tariffs. The talks stretched into the night on the second day of discussions between the US and China.

Bessent left the meetings earlier to return to Washington for testimony before Congress, reported AFP, citing a US official. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and trade envoy Jamieson Greer, who were also part of the delegation, will continue the talks with Chinese counterparts.

Lutnick told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that the negotiations with China were “going well”.

On Monday (Jun 9), US President Donald Trump told reporters, “We are doing well with China. China’s not easy.”

The recent negotiations at the UK’s historic Lancaster House were followed by the trade talks in Geneva last month, after which a temporary agreement to lower tariffs was reached. The current round of talks is expected to focus on China’s export of rare earth minerals, which are used in a range of things, including electric vehicle batteries, smartphones, and green technology.