US, China back President Ghani, reject Abdullah Abdullah's 'parallel government' in Afghanistan

The United States and China have rejected the formation of the parallel Afghan government led by opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah.

China congratulated Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on his re-election and called on all parties to accelerate the reconstruction and peace process in the war-torn country.

Also read: Rockets fired as Ashraf Ghani takes oath as Afghanistan president

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing that China congratulated Ghani's re-election, in a clear backing of the incumbent president.

"China respects Afghan people's independent choice and decision on the future of their nation. We congratulate Ghani's election as President," Geng said.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo also rejected the parallel formation saying that "we strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences".

Also read: Afghan president-elect delays inauguration to continue talks with rival

President Ghani and his rival leader Abdullah Abdullah were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday.

Ghani was declared the winner of the presidential election in September, but Abdullah rejected the vote and held a parallel swearing-in ceremony surrounded by hundreds of his supporters on Monday.

The political crisis has been brewing since September when the elections were marked by low participation amid threats from the Taliban and subsequent allegations of massive fraud by Ghani's rivals.