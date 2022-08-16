US carries out ICBM test to demonstrate readiness of nuclear forces, says 'not reactionary to world events'

The United States military said on Tuesday that it launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California on August 16 at 12:49am Pacific Time.

The military informed that the test was delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.

The test was also cancelled in April by the military, as the nation wanted to delay the test to lower nuclear tensions with Moscow during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The test has been conducted to demonstrate the readiness of the United States nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent.

Col. Chris Cruise, 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander, said, "Make no mistake - our nuclear triad is the cornerstone of the national security of our country and of our allies around the globe."

He added, "This scheduled test launch is demonstrative of how our nation's ICBM fleet illustrates our readiness and reliability of the weapon system. It is also a great platform to show the skill sets and expertise of our strategic weapons maintenance personnel and of our missile crews who maintain an unwavering vigilance to defend the homeland."

The nuclear-capable Minuteman III is made by Boeing Co. (BA.N) and it is termed as key to the US military's strategic arsenal.

The missile has a range of 9,660-plus kms and can travel at a speed of approximately 24,000 kph.

Maj. Armand Wong, Task Force commander, said, "Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events. A meticulous planning process for each launch begins six-months to a year prior to launch."

"Our best Airmen from each of the three missile wings worked in conjunction with the 576th Flight Test Squadron to proudly showcase some very technical skills that comprise the heart of our nuclear deterrence mission," Maj. Wong added.

