US Capitol riot: Donald Trump lashes out at House committee, calls Barr 'weak'

Lashing out at the House of Representatives select committee investigating the US Capitol riot, former US President Donald Trump has denied claims he endorsed rioters’ chants to "Hang Mike Pence!"

Accusing the committee of bias and doubling down on his election fraud claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social "The Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements."

Calling it a fictional claim coming from "somebody looking to become a star," Trump said former Attorney General William Barr was "weak and frightened".

It comes after Trump's daughter and Barr testified in a congressional hearing into the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of her father.

"We can't live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence, that there was fraud in the election," Barr said.

During her testimony, Ivanka accepted that Donald Trump had lost the election in 2020 and she also rejected fraud claims.

Also read | Don't believe 2020 presidential election was rigged: Ivanka Trump

Before the hearing, Trump, who is publicly flirting with another White House run in 2024, had called the committee "political Thugs."

Defending the insurrection as "the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again," Trump defiantly dismissed the probe as a baseless "witch hunt".

Trump has repeatedly targetted Pence for overseeing the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: