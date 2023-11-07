US: Capitol police seize 'giggle switch' gun after stolen car crashes into barricade

In a recent incident, Capitol Police made arrests after two men crashed a stolen vehicle into a barricade outside the Capitol. The suspects, Ricardo Glass and Onosetale Okojie (both 20), led officers on a foot chase before being arrested, reported ABC news. During the arrest, law enforcement recovered two handguns, one of which had been illegally modified into a machine gun.

Glass and Okojie were inside a stolen white Infiniti Q50, which was idling at a green light near Union Station, a prominent shopping and transit hub a short distance from the Capitol building.

When an officer suspected the driver might be impaired, an attempt was made to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver sped away, resulting in a collision with a Capitol vehicle barricade near 1st and D streets in Northeast DC

Foot chase followed by arrest

Following the crash, the two quickly exited the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Their escape route took them near the Capitol Police headquarters, where officers engaged in a pursuit and successfully arrested both suspects.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered a Glock handgun within the stolen vehicle, equipped with a 22-round extended magazine.

Moreover, hidden in a nearby flowerbed, another Glock was found, which had been modified with a "giggle switch" to convert it into a machine gun.

Ricardo Glass and Onosetale Okojie are now facing multiple charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorised use of a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

The Capitol Police have confiscated more than 30 firearms over the course of the year.

Mass shootings in the US

As per data from the Gun Violence archive, there have been more than 560 mass shootings across the United States so far in 2023. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed.