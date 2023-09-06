ugc_banner

US Capitol attack: Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment

Washington, United States Edited By: PrishaUpdated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:31 AM IST

File photo of far-right Proud Boys former leader Enrique Tarrio. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The court convicted Enrique Tarrio on charges, which included seditious conspiracy and the role he played in planning the storming of the Capitol

The court sentenced right-wing Proud Boys group's former chairman Enrique Tarrio to 22 years of imprisonment for his involvement in the US Capitol attack which was carried out on 6 January 2021 by Donald Trump's supporters, who were trying to overturn the election defeat of the former president.

More details to follow.

(With inputs from agencies)

trending now

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

Venice to start charging entry fees from visitors in 2024

Niger: France begins discussions to withdraw 'certain elements' of army

Ex-Italian PM insists clarification from Macron on 1980 mystery plane crash