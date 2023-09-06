US Capitol attack: Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment
Story highlights
The court convicted Enrique Tarrio on charges, which included seditious conspiracy and the role he played in planning the storming of the Capitol
The court sentenced right-wing Proud Boys group's former chairman Enrique Tarrio to 22 years of imprisonment for his involvement in the US Capitol attack which was carried out on 6 January 2021 by Donald Trump's supporters, who were trying to overturn the election defeat of the former president.
More details to follow.
(With inputs from agencies)
