US, Canada imposed sanctions on Haitian politicians over alleged ties to armed gangs

In a statement released on Friday, minister of foreign affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly, in coordination with the United States announced targeted sanctions against “Haitian political elites who provide illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs.” The sanctions imposed are against two individuals, Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue.

Lambert who is the current president of the Senate and Latortue, who is the former president of the Senate in Haiti are accused of using the status of their public office to “protect and enable the illegal activities” of armed gang members through “money laundering and other acts of corruption.”

The imposition would entail freezing any assets they may hold in Canada as well as the US are aimed at stopping the flow of “illicit funds and weapons to weaken and disable criminal gangs.” The statement has also warned about further sanctions and other measures against individuals and entities responsible for the ongoing violence in Haiti.

Meanwhile, the US Department of the Treasury in a separate statement said that these sanctions are being placed against the two Haitian politicians for “having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.”

According to a Treasury Department official, Brian E. Nelson, “Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue have abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti.” The statement added, Lambert has held political positions for nearly two decades while Latortue is also a longtime politician.

Furthermore, the countries have alleged the aforementioned armed gangs terrorize vulnerable populations and commit “unspeakable violence” in Haiti. This includes widespread sexual violence and impeding the delivery of critical services which are bringing about a “humanitarian crisis” in the country.

This comes following multiple reports of a growing humanitarian crisis in Haiti with increased gang violence who are also responsible for blocking petrol terminals in the capital, Port-au-Prince causing fuel and water shortages. Meanwhile, the country is also battling a cholera outbreak as the situation reportedly continues to deteriorate.

(With inputs from agencies)



