UNSC divided over response to crisis in Haiti

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday (October 17) could not come to agreement over the matter of sending and international force to Haiti to help with lawlessness and surge in cholera. Powerful gangs have taken over the main port in Haiti and has blocked fuel deliveries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Haitians faced a dramatic emergency and that there was a need for "armed" intervention to help local police open up the port to create a humanitarian corridor for delivery of aid.

"It's an absolutely nightmarish situation for the population of Haiti, especially Port-au-Prince," Guterres said before the Security Council met.

"I'm talking of something to be done based on strict humanitarian criteria, independent of the political dimensions of the problem that needs to be solved by the Haitians themselves," Guterres said.

Haiti asked United Nations for help last week to reopen Varreux oil terminal. The terminal was seized by gangs in mid-September.

"I have the delicate mission of bringing before the Security Council the cry of distress of an entire suffering people and to say out loud and intelligible that the Haitians do not live, they survive," Haiti's foreign minister, Jean Victor Geneus, told the council on Monday.

The United States and Mexico were preparing two resolutions for the council to address the request.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said one resolution would authorize a non-UN international security assistance mission to improve security and enable humanitarian aid to flow into Haiti.

She said the proposal was for "a limited, carefully scoped, non-UN mission" to be led by "a partner country" with experience in such operations.

Once decided, Washington would "consider the most effective means to directly support, enable, and resource" the mission, she said.

China had some reservations about sending an armed force to Haiti

"At a time when the Haitian government lacks legitimacy, and is unable to govern, will sending such a rapid action force to Haiti receive the understanding support and cooperation from the parties in Haiti, or will it face resistance or even trigger violent confrontation from the population?" asked China's deputy permanent representative to the UN

Russian UN envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy said it would be "unacceptable" to support "external interference in the political processes in Haiti" that would subsume Haiti's interests "to the interests of world-known regional players who view the American continent as their backyard."

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE