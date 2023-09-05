US: California highway stretch named after Indian-origin police officer

California has named a stretch of highway after an Indian-origin police officer who died in the line of duty in 2018. Ronil Singh was 33 years old when an illegal immigrant shot him while he was conducting a traffic stop.

The Newman Police Department honoured Singh and named the stretch of Highway 33 in Newman, California. The authorities unveiled signage saying, "Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial" at Highway 33 and Stuhr Road on September 3. Ronil Singh's family members, colleagues and other officers attended the ceremony.

Assemblyman Juan Alanis posted pictures of the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Today the community came together to honour the memory of Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in December 2018. The memorial highway sign was unveiled today and will be displayed on Highway 33 and Stuhr Road.''

Ronil Singh's son was only five months old when his father died. "Love you, Papa," he wrote on the back of the signboard.

Senator Alvarado-Gil wrote in a Facebook post, "Today, a promise that was made has finally been brought to life. The Newman community honoured the late Corporal Singh for his dedication and commitment to putting his life on the line for the safety of others...Corporal Ronil Singh will always be a hero."

The illegal immigrant who shot Singh was Gustavo Perez Arriaga. Singh tried to stop him when he was planning to flee to his country, Mexico. Although multiple agencies responded to assist Singh, they could not save him. They found him at the scene with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Singh was a native of Fiji and joined the force in July 2011.

In 2019, former US President Donald Trump called Ronil Singh a "national hero." He also spoke to his wife and colleagues. He said, "America's heart broke the day after Christmas when a young police officer in California was savagely murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien (who) just came across the border. The life of an American hero was stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country."

