Inflight 'biohazard': US plane makes U-turn as passenger suffers major diarrhea

Atlanta, USEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

A passenger was suffering from a major case of Diarrhea, due to which a Delta flight had to make a U-turn and an emergency landing Photograph:(Others)

The plane was already two hours into the eight-hour duration from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain when it made an unexpected U-turn.

A Delta flight travelling between Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn around on Friday due to a bizarre reason. A passenger suffered a severe case of diarrhea that affected "all the way through" the plane, the New York Post reported.

A biohazard issue?

In an audio transmission from the cockpit posted on X, a pilot can be heard telling air traffic control, ''This is a biohazard issue. We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

Although the person responsible for the incident has not yet been identified, all passengers and crew were moved to another flight. After returning to Atlanta, the aircraft underwent a comprehensive cleaning, allowing passengers to reboard the same plane for their journey to Barcelona. This delay resulted in the flight being delayed by eight hours compared to its original schedule, according to Flightradar24.

It remains uncertain whether the passenger with the gastrointestinal issue was still on the flight when it eventually landed in Spain.

Delta officials acknowledged a "medical issue" on the flight, which led to the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they did not provide specific details about the medical cause of the incident.

A spokesperson from Delta extended apologies to customers for the travel disruptions caused by the delay, stating, "Our teams worked diligently and safely to thoroughly clean the airplane and ensure our customers reached their final destination. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this delay may have caused to our customers' travel plans."

 

