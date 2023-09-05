Inflight 'biohazard': US plane makes U-turn as passenger suffers major diarrhea

A Delta flight travelling between Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn around on Friday due to a bizarre reason. A passenger suffered a severe case of diarrhea that affected "all the way through" the plane, the New York Post reported.

The plane was already two hours into the eight-hour duration from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain when it made an unexpected U-turn.

A biohazard issue?

In an audio transmission from the cockpit posted on X, a pilot can be heard telling air traffic control, ''This is a biohazard issue. We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

Although the person responsible for the incident has not yet been identified, all passengers and crew were moved to another flight. After returning to Atlanta, the aircraft underwent a comprehensive cleaning, allowing passengers to reboard the same plane for their journey to Barcelona. This delay resulted in the flight being delayed by eight hours compared to its original schedule, according to Flightradar24.

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023 ×

Also read | Ethiopian Airlines flight makes rare landing in middle of super Typhoon Saola

It remains uncertain whether the passenger with the gastrointestinal issue was still on the flight when it eventually landed in Spain.

Delta officials acknowledged a "medical issue" on the flight, which led to the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they did not provide specific details about the medical cause of the incident.

Also watch | Hong Kong shuts down as super Typhoon Saola approaches

A spokesperson from Delta extended apologies to customers for the travel disruptions caused by the delay, stating, "Our teams worked diligently and safely to thoroughly clean the airplane and ensure our customers reached their final destination. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this delay may have caused to our customers' travel plans."