US braces for more brutal weather; 55 dead after coldest air of this winter

The United States is bracing for more brutal winter weather after at least 55 people across 10 states died since last week after the coldest air of this season, CNN reported early Friday (Jan 19). The report said that Oregon has been particularly hit hard. In Oregon's largest city Portland, at least 10 people died since last Friday from storms and cold.

The report said that three people died on Wednesday after a tree branch took down a live power line that fell onto their vehicle. Over 45,000 homes and businesses in Washington and Oregon faced power cuts on Thursday due to the previous storms.

Another round of snow to overspread later today

The report said that another round of snow will overspread portions of the Midwest and East later on Friday. Around one to three inches of snow are likely from the Midwest to the East.

Philadelphia could receive between four and six inches of snow Friday, the report further said.

Frigid conditions forecast to persist

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued a stark warning, with over 95 million people under wind chill advisories and some states expecting wind chills to plummet to a bone-chilling -56.67 degrees Celsius.

The frigid conditions are forecasted to persist. The extreme temperatures have affected political campaigns, sports events, and travel across the US.