US: A boy dies after exposed to rare brain-eating amoeba, likely infected at Lake Mead

A boy from the US state of Nevada died after being exposed to an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri or commonly known as a brain-eating amoeba, said the local health officials. In a statement, Southern Nevada Health District indicated that the boy who lived in Las Vegas might have been infected during his visit to Lake Mead.

It added that the individual may have been exposed to the amoeba on the Arizona side of Lake Mead and began to develop symptoms a week later. According to reports, Naegleria fowleri enters through a person’s nose and can lead to inflammation, headache, fever, nausea and subsequently, seizures, coma and in some cases death.

While the officials did not identify the minor they confirmed that the patient was male, under the age of 18 and a resident of Nevada's Clark County. Furthermore, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also reportedly confirmed that it was this particular amoeba which was the cause of the patient’s death, indicated the statement. It added that the infection is also “extremely rare, and almost always fatal”.

Reports also suggest that Naegleria fowleri is most active during summers and found in bodies of water that are above 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius). Therefore, the CDC recommends swimmers protect themselves by holding their noses shut or wearing nose clips in warm freshwater and avoid digging or stirring up the sediment.

According to health officials, “The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine test for Naegleria fowleri. Previous water testing has shown that it is regularly found in freshwater bodies and though the risk is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water.” They also went on to assure that there is no danger of the amoeba getting into Las Vegas city’s drinking water.



