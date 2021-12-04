US billionaire Mark Cuban buys small town named Mustang in Texas

If reports are to be believed, a US billionaire has recently bought a small town in Texas. The town, which is named Mustang, has a population of just about two dozen people.

Although the estimated price for the town is unclear, it was put up for sale in 2017 for $4 million.

US billionaire Mark Cuban, who is also Dallas Mavericks owner, said he has bought the town to help a friend.

“I don’t know what, if anything, I will do with it,” the billionaire told the Dallas Morning News.

The town is roughly spread in 77 acres and is about an hour’s distance away from Dallas.

Mustang features several amenities like a closed down strip club. It also has a neighbourhood alligator, which resides in a pond.

In 2008, someone was killed at the strip club, which is known as Whispers. Since then, the club has been closed, as per the Houston Chronicle.

In a nutshell, Mustang is actually a ghost town. The town was founded in 1970s and used to thrive by selling alcohol while most of Navarro County, Texas, had restricted its sale.

