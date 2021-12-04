US county school admin charges $36,000 from woman to give info on ‘sexual assault,’ ‘rape’

In a bizarre move, a US county school admin seems to have charged an exorbitant fee of $36,000 from a woman to provide information on sexual assault and rape.

Now, the parent, Michelle Mege, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Loudon County Public School District.

In the district, the mother wanted to search for any kind of communication, such as press releases, statements or emails, that used the words "sexual assault" or "rape" from May 1 to October 18 this year.

According to an official of the school, the exorbitant fee needed to review documents derived from the hourly rate of around $72.15.

In an email reviewed by the ‘Daily Caller', Loudoun County Public Schools public information officer Wayde Byard, said, "Retrieving these documents would take a half hour’s work by the supervisor of information technology at a cost of $36.08. Review of these documents – at the rate of 200 per hour – is estimated to take 500 hours."

"This work would be performed by the public information officer at the rate of $72.15 per hour. Loudoun County Public Schools estimates it would cost $36,111.68 to fulfill this request," he explained.

There may be a little over 100,000 documents, which could possibly relate to the request, claimed Byard.

