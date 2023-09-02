US: Biden admin proposes rules to address understaffing issue in nursing homes

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday (September 1) proposed to set minimum staffing levels in federal nursing homes. The move is taken after longtime complaints regarding abuse and neglect by the nursing industry, which were specifically highlighted during the COVID-19 era.

White House in a statement acknowledged that the nursing home industry gobbles up $100 billion a year from US taxpayers; however, it still keeps some facilities understaffed.

New rule

According to proposed guidelines, every nursing facility must have one registered nurse (RN) on site round the clock. It says each resident should receive 2.45 hours (two hours and 27 minutes) of care from a nurse aide every day, plus at least 33 minutes of care from a registered nurse every day.

Furthermore, a nursing facility “would need two registered nurses for each eight hour shift and 10 nurse aids per eight-hour shift,” the White House statement added.

To comply with the rules, at least 68 per cent of the facilities must hire nurse aides and 36 per cent of them would require to hire RNs, the White House noted.

Impact of COVID-19

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House says, that over 200,000 nursing home residents and staff members lost their lives, constituting a significant portion of the nation's total Covid-related fatalities.

The administration's fact sheet regarding proposed changes highlights the concerning issue of staffing shortages, which, it contends, could lead to nursing home residents being deprived of essential services such as warm meals, and regular baths, and potentially experiencing prolonged discomfort in wet and soiled diapers.

Additionally, the shortage of personnel may result in an increased incidence of falls and bedsores among residents.

Biden’s commitment

President Biden made a commitment last year to safeguard the lives and financial security of American seniors. This commitment involved taking action against nursing homes engaged in fraudulent activities or jeopardising the safety of their patients.

Furthermore, the administration aims to tackle the long-standing problem of chronic understaffing within long-term care facilities, which was starkly revealed during the pandemic.