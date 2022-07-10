US baby formula shortage: Abbott’s Michigan plant to resume production after severe flooding

The state-wide baby formula scarcity may ease up with the resumption of operations at a crucial baby formula plant that was shut down by the torrential rains last month. The largest manufacturer of baby formula in the states, Abbott Laboratories, stopped its production at its main facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on June 16 due to storms that caused severe flooding. This happened just two weeks after it started its production after being shut down in February as a result of an examination that discovered contamination at the facility, reported by the Guardian.

John Koval, Abbott spokesperson, said that production has resumed for EleCare, a specialised formula for infants with digestive or food allergies, on July 1. He further added that the production of "Similac," a leading product, will be resumed soon.

There was a scarcity in the country as a result of the stoppage and subsequent recall of many brands of infant formula. The factory was halted for manufacturing Similac and other products after an FDA investigation discovered contamination as a result of four bacterial infections discovered in baby formula from the facility plant.Two of the babies died. Later, the president addressed the shortage by importing thousands of pounds of formula from Europe.

As per the officials, it was believed that the firm would return in June to help with the supply chain. However, the expectations were dashed by the disastrous rains a few weeks later. It is still unclear when the baby formula will return to the US store shelves.

Abbott, one of the four businesses that make nearly 90 per cent of the baby formula consumed in the United States, supplies the formula to about half a million of the infants who receive Wic benefits.

