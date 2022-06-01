3.7 million bottles of baby formula headed to United States as part of Operation Fly Formula

The shortage of baby formula in the United States has caused a lot of problem in the last few weeks but the authorities announced on Wednesday that they were successful in arranging two additional shipments of formula from overseas as part of the initiative called “Operation Fly Formula”. The White House said that 3.7 million bottles worth of baby formula will be transported to the United States from the Heathrow Airport in United Kingdom. The mission will be carried out by the help of emergency flights, and it is reportedly going to start from June 9. Australian company Bubs will also be supplying 4.6 million bottles which will reach Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and 11.

Also read | Blinken expects 'many months' of Russia-Ukraine war

The statement from the White House stated that the two deliveries should be enough to take care of the shortage in the short run and the product should be available “in the coming weeks”.

“This first shipment, which includes Kendamil Classic and Kendamil Organic formula, will be available at Target stores across the country in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

Also read | Monkeypox cases in Africa vs elsewhere: Is there inequality in response?

The shortage of baby formula became a major issue in the past few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to shut down a manufacturing plant belonging to Abbott. Since then, the authorities have struggled to contain the shortage and it has caused anger among the parents.

The White House has also arranged a meeting with the largest baby formula manufacturers in the United States and an understanding can finally bring the shortage to an end.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)