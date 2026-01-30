US attack on Iran: Raids inside Iranian territory, similar to Venezuela, among Trump's new options on table, claims report

US President Donald Trump's aides are considering several new military options against Iran, which go beyond the ones on the table during the recent protests against Tehran’s government, the New York Times claimed in a report. Earlier, Trump had warned of action if the killing of protesters do not stop, and claimed credit after some scheduled executions were reportedly postponed. However, Iranian government later rejected the postponements were due to US pressure. The new, expanded list of options presented to Trump in recent days could include further damage to Iranian nuclear and missile facilities, or attempts to weaken Iran’s supreme leader, claimed the NYT report, citing officials in the know.

New plans go beyond those considered during protests against Iran’s government

A newly expanded list of options presented to Trump include damaging Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities and actions aimed at weakening its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. One option involves raids inside Iran by American forces, similar to the operation in Venezuala in early January.

US commandos could destroy or badly damage parts of the nuclear programme not already hit in US bombing last June.

Trump aides are also weighing the possibility of a change in government. An option is a series of strikes on military and leadership targets, potentially creating conditions for Iranian forces or others to remove the supreme leader, claimed the report. It is unclear who would govern if he were removed.

A third option, preferred by Israel, is another strike on Iran’s ballistic missile programme, which had been largely rebuilt since Israel’s attack during the 12-day war last June, officials told NYT. Iranian missiles can currently reach civilian and military targets across Israel.

US military buildup around Iran: What is the current status?

The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is within striking distance of Iran, armed with F/A-18s and F-35s, accompanied by three missile-firing destroyers. The US has sent a dozen additional F-15E attack planes to the region too.

More Patriot and THAAD air defence systems have been deployed to protect US troops from retaliatory Iranian missile strikes. Long-range bombers based in the US remain on higher-than-usual alert, the NYT report said.

What were Trump's earlier options against Iran?

At the height of Iran protests, the Trump administration considered strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme and symbolic targets such as the Basij militia headquarters. Trump warned of action if killings of protesters did not stop, while halting plans for military action.

Reports said several Arab US allies asked Trump to avoid or postpone strikes. Iran has now warned that any country allowing its territory to be used by the US would be a legitimate target. Some Arab nations may have refused to provide launchpads for US strikes. Reports said Israel also asked Trump to postpone action at the time.

Iran options for the US : Venezuela redux?

The Iran buildup mirrors Venezuela, where US forces operated for weeks under anti-narcotics missions before a direct action in Caracas led to the extraction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, following the failure of diplomatic and backchannel efforts.

But Iran is different. An operation would be far more difficult and dangerous, as Tehran is a much more capable adversary. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said regime change in Iran would be far more complex than in Venezuela.

US demands on Iran: A tough pill to swallow

The US wants Iran to permanently stop uranium enrichment, surrender nuclear stockpiles including over 960 pounds enriched to near-bomb-grade levels (much of which is now believed to be under rubble from June’s US strikes), limit the range and number of ballistic missiles, and end support for Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

These conditions would render Iran largely powerless and unable to strike Israel.

Trump combines threats with diplomacy

Trump has threatened military action larger than June’s strikes, with speed and violence, but says he hopes Iran will quickly return to negotiations. Despite his warnings of an “armada” moving toward Iran, Trump has not authorised military action, signalling openness to further talks. The threat is aimed at forcing Iran to the negotiating table.

Trump hopes no action will be necessary, but Iran should make a deal before it is too late, said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly. Trump, she said, has many options regarding Iran.