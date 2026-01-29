/‘Time is running out’: What EXACTLY does Trump want from Iran in a deal

America and Iran are currently on the verge of a full-blown war as the diplomatic tensions have risen, with both sides issuing warnings to each other. US Presient Donald Trump even deployed a large US naval “armada” to the West Asia and warned that time is running out for Iran to accept a deal. The POTUS also explicitly warned of military action if Iran refuses to negotiate or meet the demands of the US.

What exactly does Trump want?

The American president is asking for a deal - a new nuclear agreement - with Iran. This is similar in purpose to the old 2015 deal (JCPOA), but with significantly tougher conditions:

End or severely curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program — especially uranium enrichment, which Tehran has expanded since the US withdrew from the 2015 deal.

Prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons or reaching “breakout” capacity.

Potentially exchange these restrictions for sanctions relief, though Trump’s statements have been inconsistent on the exact terms.

Meanwhile, Iran has not formally received or agreed upon the demands by the US but has clarified that Tehran does not accept negotiations "under military threat".

'Tehran ready for dialogue, but if US pushed...'

Iran's mission to the United States said on Wednesday (Jan 28) that Tehran is ready for dialogues with Washington - but with mutual respect. This was said on X in response to US President Donald Trump's post about a US naval armada heading toward Iran.

“In the last time the US blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives,” the mission said in a post on X, adding: “Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests,” it said. “But if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before.”