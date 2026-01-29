/Can Iran really sink the USS Abraham Lincoln with its radar-evading low-altitude missiles?

Tehran claims the Abu Mahdi cruise missile uses AI-powered guidance and radar-absorbent materials to bypass electronic warfare. It features a dual-mode seeker (active and passive) to remain functional even when jammed. However, US defense suites like SEWIP Block III are specifically engineered to filter out "sea clutter" and distinguish these "stealthy" signatures. These systems can autonomously spoof or jam the missile’s seeker, causing it to lose its lock on the carrier before impact.