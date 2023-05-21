US: At least three killed, two injured after early morning shooting in Kansas City

At least five people were shot at out of which two people were killed at the scene while a third victim succumbed to their injuries following a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, United States, early Sunday (May 21), said the police, as per The Associated Press. The names of the victims or identities were not immediately available.

In a statement emailed by Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake, said two other victims who were injured had been taken to the hospital, out of which one was in critical condition and another was in stable condition. The shooting incident took place at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 am (local time), said the media report.

According to reports, multiple officers responded, and the KCPD official said that all victims were adults. Additionally, one victim was killed at the scene, inside the bar, while the second person was outside the building, said Drake.

The police also said that homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday. However, the details about the perpetrator or a possible suspect were not immediately available.

This is a developing story…More to follow.





