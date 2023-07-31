US: At least six injured after man drives into migrant workers in North Carolina

The police in the United States’ southern North Carolina, on Monday (July 31) said they were searching for the driver of an SUV who struck six migrant workers in what “appears to be an intentional assault”. The workers were reported to be wounded but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to the officials.

What do we know about the incident?

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at 1:15 pm (local time) where the man struck the migrant workers outside of a Walmart Supercenter before fleeing the scene. The supposed attack took place in the North Carolina city of Lincolnton, which is home to around 11,000 people.

The Lincolnton Police Department, in a statement, describing the incident said that it occurred outside the local Walmart, where a motorist of an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) hit six migrant workers.

The alleged attacker was described as an “older white male”. The police also noted that it “appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle” but the “motives of the suspect are still under investigation.” The statement urged the public to help track down the driver and the car.

The incident also comes amid intensifying political rhetoric against immigrants and immigrant workers on the right as White House hopefuls mostly, Republican candidates have repeatedly rallied against migrants in campaign speeches.

About the victims

Victims were taken to hospital after the apparent attack. “All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries,” said the police department, adding that, “None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.”

Previous incident

Earlier this year, in May, a man was charged with manslaughter after he mowed down people with his SUV near a homeless shelter killing at least eight people. The attack occurred in Brownsville, Texas near a community along the US border with Mexico.

The man also yelled anti-immigration sentiments, witnesses told The Guardian. “He said ‘damn your mother, immigrants’,” Freddy Granadillo, who migrated to Texas from Venezuela, told the British daily.

(With inputs from agencies)



