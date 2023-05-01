Governor Greg Abbott under fire for calling Texas shooting victims ‘illegal immigrants’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott received flak for labelling the victims of Friday's mass shooting in Cleveland, as "illegal immigrants" while offering condolences.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abbott offered a $50,000 reward for information regarding the shooter, who is still on large.

In the same statement, the 65-year-old also pointed out that those who died in the fatal shooting were “illegal immigrants”, and offered his condolences to the families.

The Republican’s words drew backlash from immigration advocates, state and federal lawmakers, actors and other politicians who pointed out Abbott’s track record of using anti-immigrant rhetoric in the wake of mass shootings.

I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond.

Many termed his remarks dehumanising, with Democrats claiming that it was an attempt to deflect attention from the role of Republican lawmakers in shaping Texas’s lax gun laws that have created an unsafe environment for residents.

"This is despicable. I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong," George Takei, the "Star Trek" actor who lived with his parents in internment camps during World War II, wrote on Twitter.