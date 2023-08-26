US: At least four shot during high school football game in Oklahoma

At least four people were shot in USA’s Oklahoma state Friday night (August 25) when a high school football game was underway in Choctaw. Police said they were reacting to reports of shots fired at the game being played between Choctaw High School and Del City High School Friday at 10:30 PM local time.

Shots were fired by an unknown number of individuals. During the incident, an off-duty police officer also fired at least one shot.

The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. One victim was treated for a wound in her thigh before being released. The conditions of the other three victims were not known yet. Also, one patient was being treated for a possible broken leg.

Associated Press reported that players and officials started running off the field as soon as they heard gunshots being fired. Others lay down on the field.

Police investigating the shooting incident

Choctaw police have now opened an investigation into the case. Earlier, police received details of a suspect who left the scene as the shooting incident unfolded; however, he was not detained yet.

According to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall, there were reports of at least two muzzle flashes seen during the shooting. "I hate that it happened. We both have great students. We both have great cities that we work for and protect," she said.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb released a joint statement following the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight's incident," the statement reads. "Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

Who was the off-duty police officer who fired a gunshot?

According to Del City police chief, Loyd Berger, several off-duty police officers were present at the scene providing security. He said that one of them had fired the weapon during the incident but nobody was injured.

Watch: Amid Chandrayaan 3 launch, watch how China, Russia, and USA are vying for control of the Moon

“A Del City officer was involved in the shooting,” Berger said, adding that the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office will investigate the officer’s involvement in the shooting.