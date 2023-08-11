USA sees increase in suicides again, highest ever number recorded

USA's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday (August 10) that a total of 49,449 Americans committed suicide in the year 2022. This is an increase of 2.6 per cent from 48,183 in 2021. The numbers released on Thursday are the highest ever recorded. The federal health agency has released the provisional numbers in a new report.

The greatest increase in suicides was seen among adults aged 65 and older. The suicides were up by 8.1 per cent from 2021. The second-highest increase in suicides was seen in the age group 45 to 64. The percentage was 6.6 per cent.

There was also an increase in number of suicides in the age group 25-44 years. But this was small compared to the other age groups. The increase was of 0.7 per cent.

US media has reported that researchers also found increase in suicide in males as well as females. Suicides were up by 2.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent among men and women respectively. The increase was seen in most racial and ethnic groups except Indian Americans and Alaska Native people.

Considering increase in racial and ethnic groups. The largest increase in suicides was seen in Native Hawaiian and other Pacific islanders. The increase was 15.9 per cent in 2022. The second largest increase was seen in Americans who identified as multiracial.

All is not gloomy

While the increased percentage of suicides is surely a concerning observation, the report noted a bright spot that was among children. The suicide percetage among teenagers and young adults between the ages 18 and 34 saw a decrease of 8.4 per cent.

According to CDC, the suicides have been increasing almost every year since 2006. The years 2019 and 2020 were exceptions. CDC has underlined that immediate action was needed to address the crisis.

"The troubling increase in suicides requires immediate action across our society to address the staggering loss of life from tragedies that are preventable," Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC's chief medical officer, said in a press release. "Everyone can play a role in efforts to save lives and reverse the rise in suicide deaths."

The agency has urged that those who need help should contact 988 Suicide & Crisis lifeline. The lifeline can also help others who wish to safeguard those who are vulnerable.

"Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis," Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why. One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness,"

