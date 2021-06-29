US army retaliates after Iran-backed militias target American base in eastern Syria

US military spokesperson Colonel Wayne Marotto has said that American forces in Syria launched “self-defence” artillery attacks on Monday after being hit by a barrage of missiles.

The exchange of fire came a day after the Pentagon launched three strikes in eastern Syria and western Iraq, which it claimed were directed at pro-Iran militants.

The attack on Monday evening resulted in no injuries, according to a US military spokesman.

This is a vital and strategic location, and US forces supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces have a base here.

"US Forces in Syria, while under multiple rocket attack, acted in self-defence and conducted counter-battery artillery fire at rocket launching positions," wrote Colonel Wayne Marotto, the spokesperson for the US-led Coalition to defeat ISIS.

“There are no injuries and damage is being assessed,” Marotto wrote.

Footage broadcast by Syrian state news agency SANA shows rockets allegedly being fired towards a US military base at the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province.



SANA did not say who was behind the rocket fire, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed it on pro-Iranian militias.



The development came less than 24 hours after the US launched airstrikes against three targets it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

