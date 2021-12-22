US Army institute eyes single vaccine against COVID-19 including Omicron

Reports say the US Army's Walter Reed Institute of Research is set to announce a vaccine which is resistant against all coronavirus variants.

The development comes as the US grapples with the Omicron variant which has now become the dominant strain leading to large scale hospitalisations and infections.

The scientists at the institute have worked on the new vaccine for the past two years as reports claim the new vaccine is also effective against the Omicron variant.

The Army institute had received its first DNA sequencing of the virus in early last year as scientists began working on a new vaccine to fight the virus.

The scientists reportedly completed animal trials including human trials. Tests were also reportedly carried out on the Omicron variant with "positive results".

The scientists have reportedly mapped virus mutations while working on the vaccine.

President Joe Biden had said recently that the US is prepared to fight against Omicron as the government ordered millions of free home tests and put military doctors on standby if the Omicron cases increased beyond proportion.

Biden said America should not panic as the new variant continues to spread. The US president urged citizens to take the booster dose to combat the new variant. The US government has made plans to send medical supplies to badly hit states including Vermont, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin which have witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to health experts, Omicron now accounts for 73 per cent of new coronavirus cases even as over 62 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)