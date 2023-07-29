US announces military aid package for Taiwan worth up to $345 million

The Biden administration Friday (July 28) announced a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan, a move aimed at bolstering the island nation’s defence in the face of rising threats from China.

Taiwan has expressed its eagerness to acquire four MQ-9A reconnaissance drones from the US; however, it was not clear if the military equipment was included in the package.

Taiwan also declined to furnish details of weapons being sent by the US citing the “tacit agreement” that both nations have signed.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense expressed its appreciation early on Saturday, thanking "the US for its firm commitment to Taiwan's security."

Taiwan’s military drills

The announcement by the US comes days after Taiwan staged its first-ever military drill at Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday (July 26).

WATCH: US announces military aid package worth $345 million for Taiwan

The soldiers acted to defend the facility against a simulated attack by Chinese forces. Military experts are saying Taiwan is drawing lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan in recent years has held frequent military drills but it has started including civilian components in its exercises of late.

Why this military package is concerning for China?

The White House last year obtained authorisation from Congress for up to $1 billion worth of what is known as Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) weapons aid for Taiwan, as part of the 2023 budget.

The unique aspect of the PDA system is that it allows the US to provide stocks and materials from its own reserves, instead of requiring Taiwan to place orders with arms manufacturers for production and delivery. This streamlines the process and ensures quicker access to crucial military equipment for Taiwan's defence.

China’s efforts to block defence trade between US and Taiwan

China perceives Taiwan as an integral part of its territory and has expressed strong opposition to any form of arms assistance to the island. Beijing firmly asserts its intention to reclaim Taiwan, even if it means resorting to force.

In recent years, China has significantly increased military pressure on Taiwan, particularly through heightened naval and aerial activities in close proximity to Taiwanese territory.

Notably, Beijing conducted two major military drills this year, simulating an invasion and blockade of the island. These exercises have raised tensions in the region and drawn international concern.

(With inputs from agencies)