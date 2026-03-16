US allies, UK, Australia and Japan refused to deploy warships at the Strait of Hormuz

Several US allies have refused to join Trump's call to secure the vital shipping route. After the UK, both Australia and Japan were cautious and made clear that they had no intention of sending warships to the region, even after Donald Trump's repeated pressure. Australian Broadcaster ABC reported, quoting Cabinet Minister Catherine King, that Australia has not received any formal request and has no plans to deploy troops in the region.

“We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that’s not something that we’ve been asked or that we’re contributing to," said Australian Cabinet Minister Catherine King. Australian Defence shadow minister, James Paterson have said that they have to assess if they have the naval capability for these kinds of missions.

Japan was more hesitant; instead of outright denial, it said that it wants to pursue options within the “legal framework”. “We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

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South Korea said it continues consultation with Washington and will make a decision "after careful review.” On the other hand, the UK gave mixed signals at first, suggesting that it is considering sending mine sweepers. Later, officials suggested over the weekend that sending ships would make the volatile situation worse.

Trump claimed that his administration has contacted seven countries for support without disclosing the names. In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump said that he hopes China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others will participate in the operation. He further warned that NATO faces a bad future if they do not help with the Strait of Hormuz. “We have a thing called NATO… We’ve been very sweet. We didn’t have to help them with Ukraine… But we helped them. Now we’ll see if they help us.” While talking to the reporters at Air Force one Trump claimed that the US does not need the Strait of Hormuz, as it is the largest producer of the oil. He suggested that countries that rely on the Hormuz must go and protect it.