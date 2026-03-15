/North Korea's missile arsenal: Can US, THAAD and Patriot stop North Korea's Hwasong missiles

Eventhough US has a layered missile defence system, its effectiveness against ICBMs like Hwasong is not guaranteed. The Ground-Based Midcourse Defence (GMD), which is the primary defence against incoming projectile has a success rate of a maximum of 55-60 per cent in a scripted simulation. Meaning one out of 3 will at least hit the target. The other layer is Aegis Ballistic Missile Defence, which is equipped in a naval destroyer primarily for short range trargets can intercept ICBMs. Next is THAAD and Patriot, which are terminal defence systems which are used for regional defences to cover much smaller geographic areas, rather than large cities.

However, there is a catch: these missiles are solid fuel, so they can be immediately taken out of bunkers and can strike quickly without much delay, reducing reaction time before any movement is spotted on satellite or radar images. These missiles have MIRV, so they can overwhelm missile defences with decoys and multiple warheads, which will waste expensive interceptors on fake targets or a swarm of targets. So it is possible to stop an attack, but it is also equally possible that the attack can overwhelm the defences with swarming and evasive tehniques.