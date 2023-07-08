US, allied nations should re-enter trade ties to decouple from China: Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for Republican presidential nomination, while speaking with WION correspondent Susan Tehrani, said that “The United States needs to re-enter the trade relationships with the allied nations in the Indo-Pacific in order to put ourselves in a position to actually decouple from China.” He added that if he gets the opportunity to become the next US president, he will focus on avoiding war with China over Taiwan while still deterring China from going after Taiwan.

“If China knows that India is on the US side and pro-Taiwan side respectively, that will erode Chinese President Xi Jinping's confidence in going after Taiwan. A strong India on the side of the US in a rock solid manner will hold China from winning the global semiconductor supply chain starting in Taiwan and will further erode Xi Jinping's confidence,” he said.



Speaking about the future of US-India relations, Ramaswamy hinted that the two democracies are destined to become natural allies. Calling capitalism as the best system in the world for lifting people up from poverty, he appreciated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for embracing the power of capitalism unapologetically and lifting people from poverty.

Reviving 'American Dream'

Talking with WION correspondent Susan Tehrani about his journey and why he decided to get in the race of presidential elections, Ramaswamy said, “I was born in this country; have lived full arc of American Dream. My parents came to this country with almost no money and I went on to create multi-billion dollar biotech companies that have developed life-saving medicines; management firms competing with the largest financial institutions in the world. That's been my version of the American Dream. I don't think that dream is still possible for the next generation of Americans who are taught to think of themselves as a victim of their genetics. I think it'll take my generation of Americans to revive the American Dream.”



Speaking about his presidential candidature and how it is different from others, Ramaswamy said to WION, “People of my generation and younger, I think many of them don't see themselves as Republicans. Many Americans don't yet really know what they believe. They're stark hungry for a cause, purpose, meaning and identity. This is an opportunity to fill that void of purpose and meaning at the heart of young Americans, that is what I am trying to do in this campaign. I want us talking more about the value of each individual, the family, the nation, the God, the things that used to give us our sense of purpose.”