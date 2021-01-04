US aircraft carrier Nimitz to remain in Gulf as threat of conflict with Iran looms

United States aircraft carrier USS Nimitz will stay in the Gulf in view of the ''recent threats'' put forward by Iran, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

Earlier, reports claimed that the ship was returning to the States to deescalate, citing acting US Defense Secretary Christopher C Miller. USS Nimitz has been in Gulf waters since November.

According to the New York Times, the move was part of a ''de-escalatory'' signal to Iran in a bid to avoid conflict as Donald Trump spends his last few days in the presidential office. On Sunday, however, Miller issued a statement claiming the opposite.



"Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other US government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment," Miller's statement said.



"The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the US Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America", it added.

In Pics: A year after Soleimani's killing: The operation, the method, and sanctions

Last year, a US drone strike in Baghdad led to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a commander highly revered in Iran. In addition, the strike also killed his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On Sunday, thousands of Iraqis were seen chanting ''revenge'' and ''no to America'' on the first death anniversary of Soleimani.

Many supporters also joined in across countries like Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and others.

Also read: US navy denies aircraft carrier Nimitz moved into Gulf over Iran tensions



In 2018, Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran along with launching a pressure campaign against Tehran, which also reintroduced sanctions against Iran. Since 2019, both countries have come close to war multiple times.



Soon after the attack, Iran attacked Iraqi bases that housed US troops among many. But Trump did not respond to any such attacks.