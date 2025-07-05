/US Air Force scraps project with Elon Musk’s SpaceX over 'bird nests'

The United States Air Force has abandoned its controversial plan to test hypersonic rocket cargo deliveries from Johnston Atoll in the Pacific, following concerns about environmental damage and threats to local wildlife.

Seabird habitat halts hypersonic cargo project

The move comes after a Reuters report highlighted expert warnings that the project, developed in partnership with commercial rocket makers like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, could severely impact the seabirds that nest on the remote atoll.

Johnston Atoll, located about 800 miles southwest of Hawaii, is a National Wildlife Refuge home to 14 species of tropical birds, many of which nest directly on the island. Following public outcry and a petition that gathered more than 3,800 signatures, the Air Force has now confirmed it is looking for alternative locations.

Musk’s SpaceX involved, but no official deal yet

Although no formal announcement has been made, the rocket cargo program was expected to use commercial launch partners such as SpaceX. The system aims to deliver up to 100 tons of cargo to any point on Earth within 90 minutes, offering the military unprecedented speed for resupply missions in remote or hostile areas.

The Air Force previously stated that current logistics systems require “days to weeks” to transport material to distant locations, while this new approach would offer near-instant delivery using re-entry rocket vehicles.

The military had initially said it would conduct a full environmental review of the project after the report surfaced. However, a spokesperson told Stars and Stripes that the Air Force is now exploring new sites altogether instead of continuing with the Johnston Atoll plan.

SpaceX has faced environmental criticism before, particularly at its Boca Chica site in Texas. Conservation groups sued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier this year for approving an expansion of SpaceX launches near another wildlife refuge without additional studies.