US: 9/11 attack mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed still awaits trial, victims wait for closure 

Even after 21 years and 2,977 fatalities in the World Trade Centre twin towers and Pentagon attacks on September 11, 2001, the main accused Khalid Shaikh Mohammed is still awaiting trial. The 9/11 attack happened when four commercial aircraft were hijacked by 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists, who also carried out assaults across the country.

The first two hijacked aircraft crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, the third in Pentagon and the fourth headed for a federal facility in Washington, DC, crashed into a field instead.

Prior to Khalid's capture from his hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in March 2003, he was one of the most wanted terrorists.

David Kelley, former US attorney in New York, condemned the government's ongoing inability to provide justice to the families of 9/11 victims, calling the situation a horrible tragedy for the families and a stain on the nation, ANI reported.

According to David, who co-chaired the extensive inquiry into the assaults, the victims' families have stated that they want closure.

One of the family members of the victims stated that it is necessary to reveal the truth about the attack and how it was executed.

The attack on 9/11 was carried out by Osama bin Laden's terrorist group, who trained the 19 individuals involved in the attack. The United States soon invaded Afghanistan to start a war on terrorism to find Laden and other Al-Qaeda militants. Several countries joined the US in its military operation in Afghanistan.

Laden was killed by US Navy SEALS on May 2, 2011, during a military operation at his hideout in Pakistan.

