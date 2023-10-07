US: 65-year-old pilot uses his private plane to stalk woman

A 65-year-old man, who was charged with stalking an upstate New York woman using his private plane, pleaded not guilty on Thursday (Oct 5).

Michael Arnold was indicted on charges of aggravated stalking, impeding, false information to a police officer, and resisting arrest, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said as per news agency AP reports.

He was released on several conditions that included him having zero contact with the woman, not stalking her and staying approximately 300 feet (91 meters) from her home and business and also from all aeroplanes.

As per an FBI agent, Arnold had been stalking the woman for nearly four years.

Man pelted tomatoes from plane

New York authorities, in a shocking revelation, stated that Arnold was seen throwing tomatoes from his plane and was also spotted flying low over the village of Schuylerville.

The victim told police that for a very long time, she feared for her safety and also worried that the 65-year-old would fly his plane into her home. As per local media reports, the woman said that Arnold was a customer in the cafe she owns.

He was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 3) as he was driving into the William H. Morse State Airport in Bennington, Vermont. According to the police, he denied the allegations saying that he did not stalk anyone.

Arnold was already served with a temporary order of protection in May to “cease and desist from flying any and all aircraft while the order remains in effect,” Doucette said.

He said that the FBI had informed police that New York authorities were investigating Arnold on suspicion of stalking the woman.

“Officers were able to determine that Arnold was in fact flying his aeroplane from the William H. Morse State Airport and last seen flying west toward New York several days earlier,” AP quoted Doucette as saying.

In the past, Arnold was accused of flying his private plane too low over a residential area.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE