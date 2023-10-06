Gravitas: Man stalks woman from his plane

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
A man in New York has been accused of stalking a woman from his plane. Authorities say he routinely flew his plane over her house and occasionally pelted her with tomatoes. What explains this bizarre obsession? Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

