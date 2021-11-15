US: 63-year-old man claims he had 6-month 'affair' with dolphin

In a bizarre claim, a man has said that he was seduced by a dolphin when he was working at a water park in Florida and that used to have regular sexual intercourse with the mammal.

63-year-old Malcolm Brenner claimed he had a relationship with the playful cetacean while working at a theme park in Sarasota in the 1970s. The ‘affair’ is said to have lasted around 6 months.

Brenner, a college student at the time, was given unrestricted access to Dolly's pool when he was tasked with photographing her.

He told The Mirror that it was the dolphin who “came on” to him while they were swimming.

He added that he initially discouraged the “attempts” made by the dolphin, who was named Dolly, but eventually grew fond of her.

He said they managed to "evade" a male dolphin living in her enclosure to snatch some alone time when the park closed.

“There's something quite transcendental about making love with a dolphin," adding: "I called it a relationship because that's what it was.,” Brenner said.

He then claimed that the dolphin “committed suicide” nine months after it was relocated to another amusement park.

Brenner said he fell into a five-year depression following Dolly's death.

Notably, this is not the first sexual encounter Brenner had with an animal. He admitted that he tried to have intercourse with his family dog as a teenager.

In 2010, Brenner's book Wet Goddess, which is thought to be a largely autobiographical account of his tryst with Dolly, was released.

(With inputs from agencies)