US: 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooter gets death sentence for killing 11 worshippers

The gunman who stormed a synagogue in Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been sentenced to death on Wednesday (August 2).

The gunman, identified as Robert Bowers, was accused of perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

The 12-member federal jury unanimously ruled that the 50-year-old Bowers should be executed for the October 27 mass shooting, US-based media reports carried the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE