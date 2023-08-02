ugc_banner

Brazil's Operation Shield: At least nine killed in new clash between police and gangs

The police said in a statement that during the operation, one officer was wounded but is stable in hospital 

A police operation targeting criminal gangs in slums areas in Rio de Janeiro killed at least nine people on Wednesday (August 2), authorities said. This is the latest in a series of deadly security force raids across Brazil. 

According to Rio state police, officers had returned fire after coming under attack during a raid on a meeting by organised crime leaders. The meeting was apparently in the Complexo da Penha group of favelas, which is on the city's north side. 

Police said that Fiel and Du Leme are among those who were killed. They were the leaders of the impoverished Juramento and Chatuba neighbourhoods, known locally as 'favelas'. 

The authorities said that seven rifles, ammunition and grenades have been seized from the suspects' possession. 

(With inputs from agencies)

