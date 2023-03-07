US: 15-year-old Mississippi prodigy gears up for law school

One of the youngest ever to get a juris doctor is reportedly a 15-year-old Mississippi boy who is gearing up to join law school later this year, as reported by the Guardian.

According to a report from the Bay St. Louis, Mississippi-based TV station WLOX, James "Jimmy" Chilimigras took the law school admission test last year when he was just 14 years old and achieved a 174, the best score in his native state of Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Jimmy, who has an accounting master's and a bachelor's degree from the online, nonprofit Western Governors University, told WLOX that he is giving himself time until May to make up his mind about going to law school.

But, he made it clear: “I’m going to be law school in August – that’s going to be in person, so that’s interesting, [and] I’m really looking forward to it, actually.”

Kelly Yang, a Chinese student from China, graduated from Harvard University in 2005 at the age of 20, making her the eighth-youngest law school graduate in the world. According to Oldest.org, Stephen Baccus of Florida, who completed his studies at the University of Miami at the age of 16 in 1986, is the youngest known law school graduate in the world.

Several people on the oldest.org list never went on to become attorneys. Baccus ultimately chose to become a neuroscience professor, while Yang went on to become a South China Morning Post columnist.

John and Erin Chilimigras, Jimmy's parents, told WLOX that they were aware of Jimmy's intelligence from an early age. Although he was just two years old, he began speaking in complete sentences.

“We always knew he was bright, but I don’t think we expected he would accomplish so much so fast,” Erin Chilimigras said to WLOX.

Jimmy described his journey by stating that he simply enjoys learning and pushing himself, and that his parents were committed to fostering that passion.