UNSC urges Congolese government to investigate the killing of three UN peacekeepers

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) urged the Congolese government to launch an investigation into the killings of two Indian and one Moroccan peacekeeper. The world organisation adopted a press statement, submitted by India and France, on the recent killings of the three peacekeepers in Congo. The recent attacks on the UN’s MONUSCO in North Kivu, which resulted in the deaths of three peacekeepers along with others injured, were strongly condemned by the Council’s members. They emphasised that this intentional attack on the individuals can be qualified as a war crime under international law, ANI reported.

The Security Council members sent their sincere condolences to India and Morocco and the families of the victims. The council also sent their sympathies to the UN and the victims, who were innocent bystanders.

Also read | Two Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protest in Congo

The Council urged restraint and communication in order to ease the current tensions and guarantee the safety of the citizens in the region. In the statement, the council urged the government to put in efforts to re-establish peace and order as well as look into the cause of the current unrest and ensure accountability for it.

Watch | Gravitas: 2 Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests

In accordance with pertinent Security Council resolutions, the Council emphasised the significance of MONUSCO having the capabilities and advancing the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers and its operations by taking necessary steps.

Also read | At least 5 killed, dozens wounded in east Congo anti-UN protest

The Council has emphasised that host states bear primary responsibility for the safety and security of UN personnel and assets. They reaffirmed their steadfast support for Milton Keita, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and MONUSCO’s stabilising efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)