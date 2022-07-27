Two Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protest in Congo

Anti-UN intense protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo claimed the lives of three UN peacekeepers amongst which two were Indian Border Security Force (BSF) employees and at least 12 civilians, as a BSF and UN spokesperson said. The UN mission, MONUSCO, is accused of failing to shield civilian militia violence that has raged for years, which sparked the protests. At least five people were murdered and about 50 others were injured on the second day of the protests in Goma, the Associated Press reported. As per a senior officer, the two deceased BSP members were head constables and both belonged to Rajasthan.

The two BSF members, Head Constable (GD) Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and Head Constable (GD) Shishupal Singh, of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) were stationed in Butembo, died on July 26 as a result of several injuries sustained during the tumultuous armed demonstrations, a BSF spokesperson said. As per officials, two platoons or approximately 70-74 BSF soldiers were stationed in the region and were inducted in May this year, PTI reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his great sorrow over the deaths of the two brave Indian peacekeepers and asked those who are responsible must be held accountable and brought to justice. The minister sent his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Jaishankar tweeted, “The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

During a daily press conference at the UN, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN secretary general state that the violence against the UN peacekeeping force is rising in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He claimed that the attackers took weapons from the Congolese police and opened fire on the UN soldiers.

Haq responding to a question asked by a PTI reporter, said, “This is something that should not have happened. It is unacceptable action. And we condemn the killing of our colleagues. We do express our deepest sympathies to the families and colleagues and of course, we send our sympathies as well to the Government of India for this. I believe we've been in touch with the Indian Mission on the fallen peacekeepers,” PTI reported.

