LIVE TV
ugc_banner

UNSC adopts resolution for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

United NationsEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 02:32 AM IST

BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The resolution "calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days" so that aid reaches civilians in the besieged territory

Breaking its silence for the first time since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution calling for 'humanitarian pauses' in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was prepared by Malta and had 12 votes in favour when it was adopted. There were three abstentions: the US, UK and Russia.

The resolution "calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days" so that aid reaches civilians in the besieged territory.

trending now

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)
 

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

Explained: What is APEC group and why India does not have its membership?

EU Commission proposes ban on Russian diamond imports

BBC apologises for falsely reporting that Israel Army targeted medical staff in Gaza

Topics