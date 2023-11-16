UNSC adopts resolution for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

Breaking its silence for the first time since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution calling for 'humanitarian pauses' in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was prepared by Malta and had 12 votes in favour when it was adopted. There were three abstentions: the US, UK and Russia.

The resolution "calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days" so that aid reaches civilians in the besieged territory.