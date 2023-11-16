Woman kidnapped by Hamas gave birth in captivity, says Israel PMO

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a letter released by the former's office that a woman who was abducted by Hamas during its attack in Israel on October 7 has given birth while in captivity. The letter is addressed to US First Lady Jill Biden.

"You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through that young mother's mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers," says Sara Netanyahu in the letter.

"We must call for the immediate release of them and all those being held ... The nightmare that began over a month ago must end."

Hamas fighters crossed border from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on October 7 and according to Israeli estimates, killed 1200 people and took more than 200 hostages. Israel has since responded with overwhelming military action that has seen its air force carry out hundreds of air raids and pounding Gaza Strip with bombardment. Israeli troops, along with tanks have launched a ground offensive.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 11,300 people have died in the Palestinian enclave. The health ministry says these are mostly civilians and the death toll includes thousands of children.

In her letter to Jill Biden, Sara Netanyahu has also written that those taken hostage also included a 10-month-old baby.

"He became kidnapped even before he learned how to walk or talk," she said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden hinted that a deal to free hostages was "going to happen". But he did not elaborate more.

Qatar is mediating between the two warring sides and has appealed both of them to reach an agreement for the release of hostages.

Earlier in the day, PM Netanyahu got into a war of words with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The latter said that the killing of babies must stop in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

“I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media - we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” the Canadian PM told a news conference in the western province of British Columbia.

He added, “The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop.”

Netanyahu shot back saying it was Hamas that was putting civilians at risk.

Netanyahu shot back saying it was Hamas that was putting civilians at risk.

"It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust," said Netanyahu in a post on X.



It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.



While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm's way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way.

Almost all of Israel's Western allies have said that the country had a right to defend itself after October 7 attacks but the rising civilian death toll and fighting around medical facilities has raised concerns.