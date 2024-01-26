UNRWA fires staff members linked to alleged Oct 7 attack

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Friday (Jan 26) that it has terminated several employees accused by Israel of participating in the October 7 assault by Hamas militant group.

This decision was aimed at safeguarding the agency's humanitarian efforts. The grave charges leveled against the individuals also led to the suspension of critical funding from the United States towards the aide agency.

The information regarding the alleged involvement of the staff members was provided by Israeli authorities, the chief said. UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini said, "Any UNRWA employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution."

Meanwhile, UN Chief Antonio Guterres has expressed horror at the accusations and urged to implicate the staff allegedly involved in the unprecedented attacks on the Jewish country, since the country's establishment in 1948.

According to Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief said that an "urgent and comprehensive independent review of UNRWA will be conducted."

Also Read | Russian geneticist dismissed over controversial claims on sin-induced shortened lives

The US State Department expressed deep concerns over these developments. It said, US is "extremely troubled by the allegations that twelve UNRWA employees may have been involved in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel."

In view of the charges against the staff members, the State Department temporarily paused additional funding and said that it would review the charges as well as the steps taken by UN to address the situation.

Blinken also held talks with Guterres on January 25 to speak about the necessity of a "thorough and swift investigation" into the matter.

Watch | Russian embassy staff, dancers, children dress up in colourful Indian attire × The October 7 Hamas attack resulted in approximately 1,140 casualties in Israel, mostly civilians, with about 250 hostages held captive, out of which over 100 are still under the control of the militant group.

"We welcome the decision to conduct such an investigation and Secretary General Guterres’ pledge to take decisive action to respond, should the allegations prove accurate. We also welcome the UN’s announcement of a “comprehensive and independent” review of UNRWA. There must be complete accountability for anyone who participated in the heinous attacks of October 7," the state department said.