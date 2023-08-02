'Unprecedented' heat forces Iranian government to order nationwide shutdown

Owing to unprecedented heat, the Iranian government on Tuesday (August 1) announced a two-day public holiday, ordering all schools, banks and government agencies to shut down. The authorities also advised the elderly and people with health conditions to stay indoors, according to Iranian state media.

"The cabinet agreed to the health ministry proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday public holidays all over the country to protect public health," government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Dehloran in western Iran recorded the highest temperature of 50 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, in the southern city of Ahvaz, the temperatures exceeded 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 Celsius) last week.

In the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, around 1,000 people have received hospital treatment in recent days because of the rising temperatures and dust storms.

The health ministry has stated that the risk of heatstroke from over-exposure to the Sun is high and thus outdoor workers must attempt to stay indoors, especially between 10 am and 4 pm.

Prior to the total shutdown, in June, the working hours for government employees were changed. The workers now start early, in order to save electricity in offices and protect the grid from getting fried.

Despite hot summers being the typical feature of Iran, this is the first time that the government has been forced to order a shutdown. Last year, the neighbouring country of Iraq extended public holidays after temperatures breached the 125-degree barrier.

July, the hottest month ever recorded

The rise in temperature inclines with the records that emerged last month. Scientists declared July as the hottest month ever recorded, with continents of Asia, Europe and North America - all battling the ferocious heat. According to experts, human-induced climate change has greatly exacerbated the global warming effect, leading to sky-high temperatures.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres warned the world saying "the era of global warming has ended" and that "the era of global boiling has arrived".

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C [above pre-industrial levels] and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action," said Guterres.

